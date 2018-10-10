Google launches flagship smartphones Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Price, specifications, availability

Google has unveiled its latest flagship smartphone duo, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL. The tech giant unveiled the smartphones at an event in New York where it also launched the Google Home Hub, a smart screen and a premium tablet the Google Pixel Slate.

While Pixel 3 comes with a 5.5 inch display, the more premium of the duo -- the Pixel 3 XL -- comes with a bigger 6.3 inch and a notch.

Pricing

The Pixel 3 comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants and will be priced at Rs 71,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively. The Pixel 3 XL also comes in 64 GB and 128 GB storage variants, priced at Rs 83,000 and Rs 92,000, respectively.

Both devices come with a standard 4 GB RAM across all variants.

Availability

Google has launched the devices in three colours – just black, clearly white and not pink. The smartphones will go on sale starting November 1, with the pre-order window opening on October 11 in India. Users can buy the device online on Flipkart, and from major brick and mortar retail chains such as Reliance Digital, Tata Croma, Vijay Sales, Poorvika and Bajaj Electronics.

Specifications

The Pixel 3 sports a 5.5 inch Fullscreen FHD+ flexible OLED display with a resolution of 1080*2160p and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display comes with a screen density of 443 pixels per inch, and a 77.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. It measures 145.6mm x 68.2mm x 7.9mm and weighs 148 grams.

The Pixel 3 XL comes with a 6.3 inch Fullscreen QHD+ OLED notch-display with a 1440*2960p resolution and an 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone comes with a screen density of 523 pixels per inch, and a 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. It measures 158.0mm x 76.7mm x 7.9mm and weighs 184 grams.

Both Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL come with always-on display, and HDR support. Apart from the screen size and dimensions, both devices largely have similar specifications.

Both smartphones run on octa-core Snapdragon 845 processors with a clock rate of 2.5 GHz. For graphics processing, the Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL come with an Adreno 630 GPU. They feature the latest Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box with Google's promise that the device will get a minimum of 3 years of OS and security updates.

On the camera front, both the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL sport 12.2 MP dual-pixel sensors with aperture rates of of f/1.8 and a 76-degree field of view. The camera has autofocus, dual pixel phase detection, OIS + EIS and is capable of capturing 4K videos at 30 fps. On the front, there is an 8 MP wide-angle + 8 MP telephone cameras with aperture rates of f/2.2 and f/1.8, respectively.

The smartphones come with connectivity features such as 4G VoLTE with eSIM capability, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, Google Cast, GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Type-C USB connector, real-mounted fingerprint sensor, Proximity, Ambient light sensor, Android Sensor Hub, Magnetometer.

The smartphones are rated IPX8 for dust and water protection and are powered by a 2915 mAH battery capable of fast charging and Qi wireless charging.