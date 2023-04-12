Google launches dedicated homepage to announce Bard AI updates

(Image: Getty Images)

Google has launched a dedicated homepage for its Bard AI, where the company will list all the improvements, bug fixes and feature editions that are being implemented into the AI Chatbot.

Bard has been notoriously slow in catching up to the competition, OpenAI's ChatGPT and Microsoft's Bing AI, which is poised to change the way we search for information on the internet forever.

Google is now forced to compete in its own domain for the first time in decades, and it's off to a slow start. Bard has simply not proven to be accurate enough to stand against ChatGPT, and this updates page is a clear signal that Google understands that.

Before the homepage, Google shared all Bard updates on Twitter which made it difficult to track all the changes being made. The new homepage is more streamlined and lists all updates and fixes with each version number, and in a simple to understand 'What and Why' format.

For the inaugural post, Google has announced two new updates to Bard:

