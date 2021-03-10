English
Google Doodle celebrates 89th birth anniversary of 'India's Satellite Man' Udupi Ramachandra Rao

Udupi Ramachandra Rao, who was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), supervised the 1975 launch of India’s first satellite — “Aryabhata.” Known as 'India's Satellite Man', Rao passed away in 2017 due to age-related ailments.

March 10, 2021 / 04:27 PM IST
Google Doodle honours Udupi Ramachandra Rao's birth anniversary.


Google on March 10, shared a doodle to commemorate 89th birth anniversary of renowned Indian professor and scientist Udupi Ramachandra Rao.

The Doodle features an animated image of the space scientist with a background of the Earth and shooting stars.

Rao, who was an Indian space scientist and chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), supervised the 1975 launch of India’s first satellite — “Aryabhata.” Known as 'India's Satellite Man', Rao passed away in 2017 due to age-related ailments.

"Happy Birthday, Prof. Rao! Your stellar technological advancements continue to be felt across the galaxy," reads the description on Google Doodle's website.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan also took to Twitter and said, "Remembering Padma Vibhushan Sh Udupi Ramachandra Rao Ji on his birth anniversary. The phenomenal space scientist credited for spearheading launch of India's first satellite has continued to inspire generations through his invaluable contributions."

Google Doodle's website reads, "Born in a remote village of Karnataka on this day in 1932, Prof Rao began his career as a cosmic-ray physicist and protege of Dr Vikram Sarabhai, a scientist widely regarded as the father of India's space program. After completing his doctorate, Prof Rao brought his talents to the US, where he worked as a professor and conducted experiments on NASA's Pioneer and Explorer space probes."

Professor Rao returned to India in the year 1966 and started an extensive high-energy astronomy program at the Physical Research Laboratory, which was the country's premier institution for space sciences, before spearheading his country's satellite program in 1972.
