Google Chrome to roll out Group tabs feature: Here's how it works

If you are one of those who keep several tabs open while surfing on your web browser, managing these tabs could be a task. Google will soon roll out a feature for such ‘tab collectors’, allowing them to organise and group tabs with a single click.

Tab grouping as a feature has been available in browsers like Opera. Google is currently testing this feature in the latest beta build and will roll out to the public within the next few days. Chrome will let you group tabs based on topics. This feature will come in handy for those who keep different tabs open at a time while working on multiple projects and simultaneously read news related to coronavirus pandemic or the stock market.

Users can customise the tabs as per their liking and can even use emojis to name each group tab. The best part of this update is that group tabs are saved, therefore saving them time from digging through the browser history when relaunching Chrome.



Right-click on an open tab and select ‘Add tab to group’.

Name the group tab and select the colour.



You can choose to add other open tabs in an already existing group or create separate groups based on the topic.



Once the tabs are grouped together, you can move and reorder them on the tab strip.



