Google announces biggest-ever feature drop for Pixel smartphones, Pixel Watch

Google recently dropped its biggest feature drop for Pixel smartphones and the first ever one for the Pixel Watch. So, let’s look at all the new features coming to the Google Pixel Watch and Pixel smartphones dating back to the Pixel 4a. So without any further delays, let’s get into it:

Google Pixel Features

First off is the new VPN for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. The Pixel 7 series now includes VPN by Google One at no extra cost. VPN by Google One is built to help ensure your network traffic can’t be tied to your identity. The aim here is to help users safely browse the internet when connecting to networks outside their home, like airports, train stations, coffee shots, etc.

Now, supported Pixel devices will let you review security and privacy settings, risk levels, and other information all in one place, making it easy to protect phones, accounts and passwords. This will include new action cards that warn users in the event of a security breach or risk, allowing them to take steps to enhance privacy and security.

Pixel Recorder now gets even smarter with speaker labels on the Pixel 6 or newer. The Recorder can now identify and label each speaker and insert line breaks when the speaker changes. The Tensor G2 chip on the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro now enables Clear Calling, which enhances the caller’s voice and reduces background noise.

Additionally, the Fitbit Sleep Profile is now available for the Pixel Watch. This Fitbit Premium feature considers 10 different aspects of sleep to depict patterns with one of six sleep animals. Moreover, cough and snore detection are now available on Pixel 6 and 6 Pro. You can set up Bedtime mode in Clock and Digital Wellbeing settings to easily access these features.