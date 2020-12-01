Google announces best apps and games on the Play Store in India

As 2020 nears its end, the time to celebrate the best of the best on the Google Play Store has finally arrived. The search giant recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020.

Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials." There's also a call out to the 'App for Good', which just happens to be by an Indian developer.

The 2020 Users' Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.

Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India.

Google Best apps of 2020 list also featured other categories, including:



Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM



Moj - Short Video App



MX TakaTak



Reface



VITA





apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar



Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education



Mindhouse - Modern Meditation



MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds



Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes





Koo: Follow Interesting Indians



Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More



The Pattern



Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping



ZOOM Cloud Meetings

