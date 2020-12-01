PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
PlusFinancial Times
Selected Articles from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
Webinar :Register now for webinar on 'Trade BankNifty in just 15 minutes a day' - By Asmita Patel
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 01, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google announces best apps and games on the Play Store in India

The search giant also listed the winners of the Users' Choice Awards 2020.

Carlsen Martin

As 2020 nears its end, the time to celebrate the best of the best on the Google Play Store has finally arrived. The search giant recently announced the best apps and games on the Play Store in India for 2020 along with the Users' Choice Awards 2020.

Google also added a few new categories to its Best of Play picks, including "special picks for the best apps for personal growth and everyday essentials." There's also a call out to the 'App for Good', which just happens to be by an Indian developer.

The 2020 Users' Choice winners for games and apps are World Cricket Championship 3 – WCC3 and Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More.

Close

Google declared Sleep stories for calm sleep - Meditate with Wysa as the best app of 2020 in India. Meanwhile, Legends of Runeterra by Riot Games was declared the 'best game of 2020' in the country. InnerHour Self-Care Therapy - Anxiety & Depression was rated as the 'Best App for Good' in India.

related news

Google Best apps of 2020 list also featured other categories, including:

Best apps for Fun

  • Free Audio Stories, Books, Podcasts - Pratilipi FM

  • Moj - Short Video App

  • MX TakaTak

  • Reface

  • VITA


Best apps for Personal Growth

  • apna - Job Search | Job Groups | Rozgaar

  • Bolkar Indian Audio Question Answer GK education

  • Mindhouse - Modern Meditation

  • MyStore - Create your Online Dukaan in 15 seconds

  • Writco — Publish & Write Stories, Poems, Quotes


Best apps for Everyday Essentials

  • Koo: Follow Interesting Indians

  • Microsoft Office: Word, Excel, PowerPoint & More

  • The Pattern

  • Zelish: 1K Recipes, Meal Plan & Grocery Shopping

  • ZOOM Cloud Meetings

Google also highlighted the top five 'best competitive games', 'best innovative games', 'best casual games', and 'best Indie games'. You can check out the full list of games here.
First Published on Dec 1, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #gaming #Google #Microsoft

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.