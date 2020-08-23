172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|gionee-max-key-specs-revealed-ahead-of-august-25-launch-5744941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 23, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gionee Max key specs revealed ahead of August 25 launch

The Gionee Max will be priced under Rs 6,000 in India.

Moneycontrol News

Gionee is gearing up to launch a new smartphone in India on August 25. The Gionee Max will be the first smartphone that the company launches in India this year. While the company has not revealed the exact details, the budget smartphone will be priced under Rs 6,000 in India.

The phone is launching in India on August 25 at 02:00 pm (IST) on Flipkart. Gionee has revealed several key specs about its upcoming smartphone through a dedicated Flipkart and its official Twitter account.

Gionee has confirmed that the upcoming device will pack a massive 5,000 mAh battery, which will likely support 10W power delivery through the micro USB slot. Gionee claims that the battery can deliver 28 days of standby time, 42 hours of calling, 12 hours of gaming, and 24 hours of music playback.

The Gionee Max will also sport a 6.1-inch HD+ LCD panel with a waterdrop notch. The screen is protected by 2.5D curved glass on top. On the back, the Gionee Max gets a dual-camera setup, although the camera specs are still unknown. The image also displays an LED flash module under the cameras on the back.

We also know that the Gionee Max will arrive with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. From the images, you can also tell that the phone will also come in a blue colour option. We expect the Gionee Max to be priced at Rs 5,999 in India.
First Published on Aug 23, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Gionee #smartphones

