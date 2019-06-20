Gartner identifies three most common AI use cases in HR and recruiting

HR and recruitment leaders have begun using applications of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve HR efficiency and enhance employee experience. Gartner has identified the three most common use cases.

“There is a fair number of HR leaders who are interested in applying AI across areas such as talent management, HR service delivery and workforce management,” said Helen Poitevin, research vice president at Gartner. “Our latest survey found that 23% of organizations who were already piloting or using AI, were doing so in the HR and recruiting domain. Often, organizations demonstrate the use of AI in the HR domain after having showed value in other business areas. In the human capital management domain, AI applications dominate in employee- and candidate-facing situations.”

Gartner has identified three common use cases of AI in HR and recruiting today.

1: Talent Acquisition

AI in talent acquisition is a use case that is frequently profiled negatively by the media, generally focusing on potential bias or discrimination. The fear is that, if a single AI agent takes over the full hiring process, it could make decisions without human control.

Organizations with a very high volume of candidates, or those struggling to find specialists or other rare profiles, are likely to invest in AI technologies. “Overall, AI applications can analyze and interpret candidates’ responses and predict candidates’ degree of fit and performance for current vacancies and other potential roles. AI applications should also be able to take over repetitive administrative tasks and enable recruiters to focus on strategic tasks,” added Ms. Poitevin.

2: Voice of the Employee

Voice of the employee (VoE) analytics is the second most popular domain area attracting interest from HR leaders as they seek to improve how they monitor employee engagement. “As an example, by analyzing comments shared in an employee engagement survey, one organization was able to discover that a dip in engagement for a group of employees was actually due to issues with the work uniform — something that could be fixed directly and easily. This helped the organization to avoid unnecessary, costly and unwanted attrition,” said Ms. Poitevin.

3: HR Virtual Assistants

HR virtual assistants are still in a stage of early adoption. However, the expectation is that there will be a unique front end for every imaginable HR process (such as answering queries by employees, delivering insights on talent metrics, or conducting process workflow steps).