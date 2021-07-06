Garmin launches two new fitness watches in India

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are touted as having long battery life and a host of health focused features

Garmin has launched two heath-focused smartwatches in India. The Venu 2 and 2S feature AMOLED touchscreens with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a health snapshot feature and boast more than twenty five built-in sports apps. The Venu 2 has a 45mm dial while the Venu 2S comes with a 40mm dial.

Both watches feature a stainless steel body and come equipped with sensors that can help monitor heart rates, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and hydration. The watches are also capable of managing menstrual cycles and can help in pregnancy tracking.

The Venu 2 and 2S also have indoor and GPS activity trackers for sports and fitness. The activities include running, walking, cycling, swimming, golf, pilates, indoor climbing, bouldering, hiking and yoga.

Garmin says that the Venu 2 can last 11 days on a single charge while Venu 2S can deliver 10 days. They also support quick charging and a 10-minute charge can give you one day of battery life.

The Garming Venu 2S is priced at Rs 37,990 and the Venu 2 is priced at Rs 41,990. The Venu 2 can be bought in either a silver bezel + silicone band or a slate bezel + silicone band. The Venu 2S has options for a slate bezel + silicone band or a rose gold bezel + silicone band.