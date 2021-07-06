MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us at the Challengers’ MSME Summit on July 9, 2021. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Garmin launches two new fitness watches in India

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are touted as having long battery life and a host of health focused features

Moneycontrol News
July 06, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST
Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are touted as having long battery life and a host of health focused features

Garmin Venu 2 and Venu 2S are touted as having long battery life and a host of health focused features

Garmin has launched two heath-focused smartwatches in India. The Venu 2 and 2S feature AMOLED touchscreens with Gorilla Glass 3 protection, a health snapshot feature and boast more than twenty five built-in sports apps. The Venu 2 has a 45mm dial while the Venu 2S comes with a 40mm dial.

Both watches feature a stainless steel body and come equipped with sensors that can help monitor heart rates, sleep patterns, blood oxygen levels and hydration. The watches are also capable of managing menstrual cycles and can help in pregnancy tracking.

The Venu 2 and 2S also have indoor and GPS activity trackers for sports and fitness. The activities include running, walking, cycling, swimming, golf, pilates, indoor climbing, bouldering, hiking and yoga.

Garmin says that the Venu 2 can last 11 days on a single charge while Venu 2S can deliver 10 days. They also support quick charging and a 10-minute charge can give you one day of battery life.

The Garming Venu 2S is priced at Rs 37,990 and the Venu 2 is priced at Rs 41,990. The Venu 2 can be bought in either a silver bezel + silicone band or a slate bezel + silicone band. The Venu 2S has options for a slate bezel + silicone band or a rose gold bezel + silicone band.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Garmin #smartwatches
first published: Jul 6, 2021 12:24 pm

Must Listen

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

Small, Beautiful & Strong | Digital Enablement

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.