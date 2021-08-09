MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets

Xiaomi Mi Mix 4 with an under-display front camera, Mi Pad 5 launching tomorrow: Everything we know so far

The Mi Mix 4 will be the first Xiaomi phone to bring an under-display selfie camera.

Carlsen Martin
August 09, 2021 / 06:18 PM IST

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch its flagship Mi Mix 4 smartphone in China tomorrow, August 10. The Mi Mix 4 is arriving alongside the Mi Pad 5 tablet. While the Chinese smartphone giant hasn’t revealed a ton of details about the two devices, recent leaks and official company teasers have given quite a bit of information about the two devices.

While the company had revealed a silhouette of the device in a previous poster, the latest teaser video all but confirms that the Mi Mix 4 will feature an under-display selfie camera. In a previous leak, a poster of the phone was spotted revealing the back of the device. The poster confirmed a square camera island on the back, but no rear display like the Mi 11 Ultra.

The camera setup on the back of the Mi Mix 4 is expected to feature a main camera, an ultrawide shooter, and a periscope lens. There is no confirmation if the Mi Mix 4 will use a 108 MP primary sensor or the 50MP Samsung ISOCELL GN1 sensor.

Additionally, the Mi Mix 4 is also expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 888+ SoC. It will likely get a 2K OLED curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device could also pack a 4,500 mAh battery and support 120W fast wired charging. Additionally, several details about the Mi Pad 5 have also been unveiled.

Mi_pad

Close

Xiaomi previously confirmed that the Mi Pad 5 would come with a keyboard accessory and stylus support. A more recent poster hinted that the Xiaomi Mi Tablet 5 Series is equipped with eight speakers while also supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Xiaomi also revealed the packaging of its upcoming tablet.

In a recent report by Sparrows News, the Mi Pad 5 also featured a dual rear camera setup on the back. The Mi Pad 5 is also expected to pack a Snapdragon 870 SoC. The launch event for the Mi Mix 4 and Mi Pad 5 is set to take place tomorrow (August 10) at 13:30 GMT or 19:00 (IST).
Carlsen Martin
Tags: #smartphones #tablet #Xiaomi
first published: Aug 9, 2021 06:18 pm

