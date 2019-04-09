Upcoming MSI gaming laptop could feature Intel Core i7-9750H processor and Nvidia GTX 1650 GPU

Team Blue seem to be putting up pretty strong resistance against AMD’s upcoming Ryzen 3000 series. Intel only recently unveiled a new line of datacentric products, and already new reports have surfaced of a new high-performance mobile CPU.

The reports about the new chip seem to originate from official marketing materials from MSI in China. The information points to an upcoming gaming laptop, powered by an Intel Core i7-9750H processor and paired with a mobile version of Nvidia’s GTX 1650 graphics card. The leaked marketing material also provided performance data of the new chip.

Although the leaked image doesn’t contain any details of the new chip, the Imgur (Online image hosting service) link provides multiple slides detailing possible performance expectations of both the Intel CPU and upcoming Nvidia 16 series GPU.

This is perhaps the most exciting of all slides. According to the first image, the new Intel Core i7-9750H will deliver little under a 30-per cent increase in performance than the current generation Core i7-8750H. Intel’s upcoming mobile processor also sees a 91-per cent increase in performance from the two generations old Core i7-7700 HQ. If this image is to be believed, these new performance numbers offer pretty sizeable gains on previous generations.

The second slide showcased the capability of Nvidia’s upcoming GTX 1650 which will likely be paired with the new Intel chip. While Nvidia hasn’t confirmed any details about their new entry-level GPUs, desktop versions will likely debut this month with mobile versions of the cards following suit. However, if this image is to be believed, Nvidia’s mobile GTX 1650 will feature 4Gb of VRAM and a clock speed of 1395 MHz. According to the slide, the new mobile GTX 1650 is around 41% faster than the GTX 1050 and 24-per cent faster than the GTX 1050 Ti.

The laptop in question is the MSI GL63, and besides the two components, the notebook will also be equipped with 16GB of DDR4 RAM, and a 512GB NVMe SSD. Considering the GTX 1650 is set to replace the GTX 1050 and 1050 Ti, laptop gamers are set to see a considerable increase in performance in the budget mobile gaming space.