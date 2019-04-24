Sony launches a 98-inch 8K OLED TV that costs more than the Audi A4

8K TVs have been around for quite a while now, but the pricing of these televisions has always been a point of contention. And now, Sony has only just revealed the price of a mammoth 98-inch OLED 8K television; so, brace yourselves.

Sony’s 98-inch Master Series Z9G stands atop the company’s list of 8K TVs; and if its gigantic size isn’t enough to make your head spin, its stupendous price certainly will.

The Master Series Z9G that’s arriving in June 2019 will cost a whopping $70,000 (Approx. Rs 50,00,000), to put that into perspective you can buy a 4K OLED TV and an Audi A4 or BMW 3 series car and still save a couple of lakhs, all for the price of the Z9G.

Master Series Z9G TVs sport a Sony X1 Ultimate processor that is optimised to handle the 33 million pixels 8K outputs. According to Sony, the X1 chip features a technology capable of analysing each object in a picture in 8K resolution. The sets also boast 8K X-tended Dynamic Range PRO and Backlight Master Drive with full-array local dimming.

Last week, Sony confirmed that the upcoming PlayStation 5 that will release in 2020 would feature support for 8K content. While Sony only stated 8K graphics, console gaming on 8K resolution still seems like a pretty long stretch.

At present, 8K still seems like a far-fetched dream for the middle-class and considering the limited 8K content available; you’ll probably be better served with 4K TV.

However, if you simply have to go with 8K resolution, the other 85-inch Class set in this series retails for approximately $13,000 (Approx. 10,00,000). And, while this massive 98-inch 8K TV is super-expensive, it is still more affordable than Samsung's $100,000 (Approx. Rs 70,00,000) Q900 QLED 8K TV.