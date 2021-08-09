MARKET NEWS

Motorola Edge 20, Motorola Edge 20 Fusion launching in India soon: Everything you need to know

The vanilla Motorola Edge 20 will be the slimmest 5G phone in the world.

Moneycontrol News
August 09, 2021 / 01:47 PM IST

Motorola is gearing up to launch two new smartphones in its Edge series in India soon. The company officially teased the arrival of the Motorola Edge 20 and Motorola Edge 20 Fusion through its social media channels.

The Motorola Edge 20 series was recently unveiled in Europe, bringing three new smartphones, including the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Lite, and Edge 20 Pro, into the fray. However, Motorola is expected to skip the launch of the Edge 20 Pro in India, while the Edge 20 Lite will be a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 20 Fusion.

As of now, there is no official launch date, all we know is that the Motorola Edge 20 series will be unveiled in India soon. In a recent tweet, Motorola announced that the Edge 20 is the slimmest 5G smartphone. Since the Edge 20 series has already been unveiled in other regions, we already know the specs of the two devices.

Motorola Edge 20 Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The phone runs on Android 11 with My UX on top. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The phone also boasts a triple-rear camera setup with a 108 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the Edge 20 opts for a 32 MP selfie camera. The phone also packs a 4,000 mAh battery with 30W with TurboPower charging.

Close

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion Expected Specifications

The Motorola Edge 20 Fusion is expected to be a rebadged Motorola Edge 20 Lite. The Edge 20 Lite featured a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support. The front and back cameras are the same as that on the vanilla Motorola Edge 20, although the Edge 20 Lite replaces the telephoto camera with a 2 MP depth sensor.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Motorola #smartphones
first published: Aug 9, 2021 01:47 pm

