From a 2K IPS display to a Snapdragon 850 chip: All you need to know about Huawei's 2-in-1 MateBook

With the incredible capabilities of the P30 Pro, Huawei’s recently launched an upgraded version of its MateBook E 2-in-1 in China. The newly launched MateBook is Huawei’s first ARM-based 2-in-1 notebook.

The newly launched hybrid laptop features 4G LTE connectivity, a fingerprint scanner and Huawei Share support for file transmission. The device runs on a Snapdragon 850 processor and the Windows 10 Home OS. The chipset is backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage.

The notebook also sports an excellent 12-inch 2K IPS display. The infinity display also boasts a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, a 160-degree viewing angle and 3:2 aspect ratio. Additionally, the oleophobic coating on the touch screen protects it from fingerprint smudges.

The MateBook E features a pretty strong connectivity front with a more-than-decent assortment of I/O. The laptop sports 4x4 MIMI antenna technology for better connectivity, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.

The new MateBook features Dolby Atmos technology and dual speakers with a dual SmartPA amplifier. It also boasts two cameras, a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.

This 2-in-1 also possesses Huawei Share 3.0 One Touch technology, which reportedly allows users to transfer data back and forth from phone to PC. The notebook also features support for a side mounted M Pen Lite Stylus. Lastly, this 2-in-1 laptop also offers up to 10 hours of power on a single charge via a 36.3Wh (4780mAh) battery. It also supports fast-charging with a 40W smart power adapter.

Portability is the name of the game when it comes to the latest MateBook E. The MateBook E 2019 is available in a 256GB storage variant priced at around RMB 3,999 (Approx. Rs 41,000), while a higher-end 512GB model comes in at RMB 4,999 (Approx. Rs 51,500). The two colour options include Titanium Ash and Charm Blue Sea. Huawei has engineered this 2-in-1 notebook to deliver an excellent balance of power and portability at a competitive price.