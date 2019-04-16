From a 2K IPS display to a Snapdragon 850 chip: All you need to know about Huawei's 2-in-1 MateBook

Portability is the name of the game when it comes to the latest MateBook E.
With the incredible capabilities of the P30 Pro, Huawei’s recently launched an upgraded version of its MateBook E 2-in-1 in China. The newly launched MateBook is Huawei’s first ARM-based 2-in-1 notebook.
The newly launched hybrid laptop features 4G LTE connectivity, a fingerprint scanner and Huawei Share support for file transmission. The device runs on a Snapdragon 850 processor and the Windows 10 Home OS. The chipset is backed by 8GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS storage.
The notebook also sports an excellent 12-inch 2K IPS display. The infinity display also boasts a resolution of 2160×1440 pixels, a 160-degree viewing angle and 3:2 aspect ratio. Additionally, the oleophobic coating on the touch screen protects it from fingerprint smudges.
The MateBook E features a pretty strong connectivity front with a more-than-decent assortment of I/O. The laptop sports 4x4 MIMI antenna technology for better connectivity, a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Bluetooth 5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi.
The new MateBook features Dolby Atmos technology and dual speakers with a dual SmartPA amplifier. It also boasts two cameras, a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel camera on the front.
This 2-in-1 also possesses Huawei Share 3.0 One Touch technology, which reportedly allows users to transfer data back and forth from phone to PC. The notebook also features support for a side mounted M Pen Lite Stylus. Lastly, this 2-in-1 laptop also offers up to 10 hours of power on a single charge via a 36.3Wh (4780mAh) battery. It also supports fast-charging with a 40W smart power adapter. The MateBook E 2019 is available in a 256GB storage variant priced at around RMB 3,999 (Approx. Rs 41,000), while a higher-end 512GB model comes in at RMB 4,999 (Approx. Rs 51,500). The two colour options include Titanium Ash and Charm Blue Sea. Huawei has engineered this 2-in-1 notebook to deliver an excellent balance of power and portability at a competitive price.