Best tablets under Rs 25,000: Budget tablets are no longer a compromise

The in-built kickstand of the Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 gives you multiple viewing angles depending on your use-case scenario

Smartphone screens have got bigger over the past few years. That hasn’t taken the sheen off the tablet segment that has made a comeback of sorts this decade. WFH and Study from home lifestyles gave tablets a much needed boost. Even as these trends have changed in a post-pandemic world, low cost tablets are still in the mix.

Budget tablets are no longer a compromise. From the refined design aesthetic on the OPPO Pad Air to an iPad mini alternative from Realme to the flexible form factor of the Lenovo Yoga 11, there quite a few options for you to consider. Whether you’re looking for a binge watch screen to keep up with your favourite shows or a large display for your e-books or graphic novels, we’ve got you covered.

Lenovo Yoga Tab 11

This one makes our list for its flexible form that justifies its ‘Yoga’ branding. The in-built kickstand gives you multiple viewing angles depending on your use-case scenario. We also like the refined fabric finish; it won’t look out of place in the boardroom. It’s binge-proof – you get a 11-inch IPS LCD display (2000 x 1200 pixels / peak brightness of 400 nits) with a 60Hz refresh rate backed with JBL-tuned quad speakers and a solid 7500 mAh battery that delivers 15 hours of video playback. A MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-core processor is at the heart of this tablet that comes in two storage options - 4GB/128GB or 8GB/256GB.

Price: Rs 22,999

OPPO Pad Air

This is the first ever tab from OPPO that hit Indian retail shelves. This ultra-slim tab lives up to its Air moniker; it’s just 6.94 mm thin. OPPO has crafted this with a unique 3D texture on the rear that adds to its premium appeal. The Pad Air is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor; you get a choice two hardware variants - 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB. It’s perfect for those weekend binge-watch sessions with the 10.36-inch (2000 x 1200 pixels) 2K IPS screen that packs gorgeous colours. OPPO adds to the tab’s productivity appeal with its Smart Stylus Pen, an optional accessory that you can use to make notes.

Price: Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8

A great budget option that complements Samsung’s flagship Tab S8 series. We dig the edgy design – it’s one of the best looking tabs under Rs 20,000. Samsung’s improved design (over its predecessor) plays out particularly well in the silver colour variant. This slim tab weighs around 500 gm and is just under 7mm slim. It’s just what you need for those extended gaming sessions. You get a 10.5-inch (1920 x1200 pixels) WUXGA (widescreen ultra-extended graphics array) with vibrant colours. The Dolby Atmos surround sound on the quad speakers add to its appeal as an entertainment device. And then there’s the 3.5mm headphone socket, a handy touch.

Price: Rs 17,999 onwards

Redmi Pad

Xiaomi’s MIUI for tab adds handy features like multi-windows and spilt screen that makes the Redmi Pad great as a productivity companion. It’s a great WFH accessory thanks to the 105-degree field of view on the 8MP selfie cam, a great add-on for virtual meetings. Redmi has kept the heft under 500 gm, making it easy to hold for long periods of time. Redmi plays up the large screen – this one’s a 10.61-inch display (2000 x 1200 pixels / 220 PPI) with a 90Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 400 nits.

Price: Rs 12,999 onwards

Realme Pad Mini

Apple’s iPad mini remains one of the best options if you’re looking for a small tab. A smaller tab screen is perfect for e-books or gaming. Realme’s Pad mini is a great small tab at an affordable price tag, and one of the only options if you’re looking for a small Android tab. Realme has kitted this small tab with a Unisoc T616 processor. There’s a 6400 mAh under the hood and yet Realme keeps the form slim – just 7.6 mm. The 8.7-inch LCD screen is backed by a dual speaker system.

Price: Rs 10,999 onwards

Moto Tab G70

Moto’s sub Rs 20K comes with an impressive spec sheet for its price tag. The G70 is propelled with a MediaTek Helio G90T Octa-core processor; you can pick from a 4GB or 6GB RAM option. It’s a good looking device, the device boasts of an elegant aluminium alloy body. A 11-inch 2K display (2000 x 1200 pixels / 400 nits of peak brightness) adds to its entertainment creds that also includes Quad speakers optimised with Dolby Atmos. The 7700 mAh battery won’t let you down.

Price: Rs 19,999 onwards