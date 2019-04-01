App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnologyGadgets
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

At Rs 1.61 lakh, HP Omen 15 is the best value-for-money gaming laptop with RTX graphics

Unlike the Scar II and Dell G7 15, – which use RTX 2060 Max-Q graphics cards – the Omen 15 uses an upgraded GeForce RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU.

Carlsen Martin
There’s no better time to be for looking for a gaming laptop than the present. RTX laptops have already landed on Indian soil with HP, Asus and Dell among the first to give Indian gamers their first taste of RTX Max-Q power.

While powerhouses like the Alienware Area-51m and ROG Zephyrus S GX701 offer a no-compromise approach to performance, they are priced well out of the reach of average gamers with little to consideration on value for money. And, while the Asus ROG Strix Scar II and Dell G7 15 attempt to address this issue by offering excellent value for money, even they fall short of HP’s Omen 15 gaming powerhouse.

The HP Omen 15, Asus ROG Strix Scar II and Dell G7 15 fall on the more affordable side of the mobile RTX spectrum with each of them priced between 1,58,000 to 1,65,000. However,

The RTX 2070 Max-Q offers slightly higher performance numbers than the GeForce 1080 Max-Q. And, this is where it gets interesting. After searching through the digital shelves of Amazon and Flipkart, almost every laptop with a 1070 or higher card easily crossed the two-lakh mark. Laptops with 1080 cards went above 2.5 lakhs. Now consider the HP Omen 15.

At just 1,61,000, – Yes, considering inflated prices of gaming laptops in India, even 1.6 lakhs becomes ‘just’ – you are getting a compelling piece of hardware and saving over Rs 50,000 in the process. But its as we’ve said before, laptop prices aren’t going to stay the same. The dawn of RTX and GTX 16 series laptops is beginning in this country and retailers will soon be forced to offload older laptops with Nvidia’s 10 series chips at lower prices than ever before.
Processor Intel Core i7-8750H
Memory 16 GB DDR4-2666 SDRAM (1 x 16 GB)
Hard drive description 1 TB 7200 rpm SATA + 256 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD
Display 15.6-inch FHD 144 Hz IPS anti-glare micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)
Graphics NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated)
Ports 1 USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C with Thunderbolt 3 (40 Gb/s signaling rate, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge); 3 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A; 1 RJ-45; 1 headphone/microphone combo; 1 microphone; 1 AC smart pin; 1 Mini DisplayPort
Expansion slots 1 multi-format SD media card reader
Keyboard Full-size 4-zone lighting backlit keyboard with numeric keypad and NKRO
Warranty 1-year limited parts and labour
 
First Published on Mar 30, 2019 01:00 pm

tags #gaming #laptops #Technology

