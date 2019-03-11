Asus launches ROG Zephyrus S GX531GW gaming laptop with Nvidia RTX graphics at Rs 2.4 lakh: First impressions

Asus redefined the form factor of gaming laptops with the release on the original Zephyrus. Now the company has once again set the bar for a new standard in power and portability with the launch of the updated version of its ROG Zephyrus S GX531GW with RTX graphics at Rs 2.4 lakh.

On the surface, the Zephyrus S GX531GW looks every bit as stunning as any other ultra-slim notebook. Coming in at 2.1 kgs and 0.62 inches thick, the Zephyrus S GX531 is the world's slimmest gaming laptop (15.6-inch). But what helps the GX531 stand out from your average gaming laptop is its ability to pack top-of-the-line hardware in an ultra-slim chassis.

Near-complete Connectivity

Details like the colourful ROG logos and keyboard with a sturdy black magnesium alloy chassis gives the GX531 laptop a distinctly premium look and feel. The Zephyrus S GX531 features an excellent assortment of I/O with USB Type-C charging and full-size HDMI all making appearances. One flaw in the I/O department would be the lack of an Ethernet port.

Reimagined Graphics

One of the most significant updates to the GX531GW is its RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU. Not only does the RTX card offer a substantial increase in performance from the GTX 10 series version but it also provides support for real-time ray tracing and AI calculation acceleration through DLSS, giving you an immersive and visually pleasing experience while gaming.

Almost Perfect Display

The Zephyrus’ GPU might drive the visually pleasing experience, but that experience transitions into reality through a near bezel-less Pantone Validated display with a 3ms response time for sharper visuals without blurring and 144Hz refresh rate that for smoother gameplay and lower input lag. This IPS-level, G-Sync (anti-screen tearing technology) enabled display features a Full HD (1080p) resolution. Perhaps the only let down here, is the display’s resolution limitation. The Zephyrus S GX531 packs some pretty powerful hardware and not being able to game beyond 1080p may limit its full potential.

Fine-tuned Performance

Under the hood, the new Zephyrus S GX531GW rocks a powerful Intel Core i7-8750H processor. This 8th gen Intel chip is equipped with 6 cores and 12 threads. Now in terms of desktop-grade Core i7-8700K performance, you not going to get that on any laptop with this chip. However, Asus has gone the added mile to make the Core i7-8750H on the new Zephyrus more potent. Additionally, this ultra-slim gaming powerhouse packs an M.2 NVMe SSD, which is going to help significantly increase performance. The new evolution of HyperDrive high-speed storage technology delivers 1235 MB/s write speeds and 3190 MB/s read speeds, which will make loading demanding games, applications and large files a breeze.

Optimised Cooling Technology

It's worth noting that Nvidia’s mobile RTX cards can have extremely varied thermal and power targets with about half of their performance depending on laptop manufacturers ability to optimise cooling and power delivery. And this is where the Zephyrus S GX531GW shines the most. The patented AAS cooling system with its dual high-performance 12V anti-dust cooling fans drive more airflow to keep the Zephyrus cool under pressure. Additionally, the five heat pipes and four heat sings with vents deliver excellent heat dissipation. According to Asus, you can also reduce temperature by 3 degrees Celsius by turning off the RGB lighting.

Now to the more questionable decisions, Asus has made to the Zephyrus S GX531GW.

No Webcam

In their quest to provide a near bezel-less screen, the company has done away with the laptop’s webcam. Instead, Asus provides a detachable webcam that snaps on to the top of the screen when you need to use it. To be fair gamers don’t really have much use for a webcam and on the rear occasion where one is required; the external webcam offers a 1080p resolution at 60fps. Easily one of the best seen on any gaming laptop.

Repositioned Keyboard and Trackpad

Packing incredibly powerful hardware in a slim chassis isn’t easy, which is the reason for the repositioned keyboard and trackpad. This design has become a staple in the Zephyrus series. But it isn’t nearly as bad as you think if you’re using it on a desk. It doesn’t take much time getting used to the trackpad on the right, and you really won’t care about the keyboard's position after using it because of build quality. While keystrokes are short, they do have a nice tactile feel, and keycap stabilisation is well above average.

Average Battery

While Asus has made improvements in upgrading their battery on the new Zephyrus S GX531, it just isn’t enough. In terms of gaming, don’t expect more than an hour or two of gameplay – depending on the game and settings – without external power. The battery on the Zephyrus is not yet up to the mark, but it is a small price to pay for all that power and portability.

Perfect with room for Improvement

The new ROG Zephyrus S GX531 gaming laptop does deliver on its promise of power and portability. And if you can look past the FHD panel and half-baked battery life, then it’s definitely worth considering. But for a laptop that retails at Rs 2,39,990, Asus could have, no should have given us more. All things considered, the "slim yet mighty" hashtag perfectly sums up the Zephyrus S GX531GW gaming ultrabook but it can still use a few improvements.