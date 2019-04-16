App
Last Updated : Apr 16, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Free-to-play Forza Street racing video game set to arrive on PC and mobile platforms

Forza Street will be the first entry in the series to be available on platforms other than PC and Xbox.

Carlsen Martin
Microsoft is introducing Forza, one of the biggest racing video game franchise on Android and iOS platforms. The free-to-play Forza game will also be available on Windows 10. Forza Street will be the first entry in the series to be available on platforms other than PC and Xbox.

Turn 10 Studios seems to have dropped the earlier Miami Street branding in favour of Forza Street. Miami Street has been repackaged as Forza Street with significant updates including faster boot-ups, new animations, a refreshed narrative, audio polishing and upgraded car parts.

Unlike Forza Horizon and Forza Motorsport, Forza Street drops you right in the centre of Miami’s Street racing scene. You also start with a garage and multiple vehicles at your disposal. The primary objective of the game is simple: Pick an event, set your lineup and then race for notoriety. The more you race, the more cars you unlock from classical to legendary vehicles, turning your garage into one big trophy-trove.

Turn 10 Studio has also incorporated streamlined controls that focus on timing smoother steering in Forza Street. This means players don’t necessarily need to steer their car to victory. Instead, the gameplay is based on timing and involves holding down on the space bar or clicking the left mouse button to accelerate. Boosts can be earned depending on the timing of gas-pressing while winning races keeps the rewards and car unlocks coming.

Since Forza Street is a free-to-play title, the game relies on Microtransactions as its primary source of revenue. This should allow you to unlock cars and rewards by simply purchasing them, rather than through winning races.

While Forza Street is unlikely to be a driving or racing simulator like its predecessors, the mobile games market is well set up for recognisable brands to make their mark by introducing mobile versions of popular franchises. We’ll just have to wait and see how Microsoft’s mobile adaptation of one of the most successful racing franchises turns out. You can download the game at the Microsoft Store.
First Published on Apr 16, 2019 07:21 pm

tags #Forza #gaming #Microsoft #Technology #trends

