2019 Figo facelift launched, here's all you need to know

Ford Motor Company has just rolled out the 2019 facelift for the Figo. The car is priced at Rs 5.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

It is available in three variants - Ambiente, Titanium and Titanium Blu.

The new hatchback gets an all new front fascia, with a new sweptback headlamp design and bumper. The car also gets new multi-spoke wheels. There is also a dual-tone paint scheme with a blacked out roof and outside rear-view mirrors.

In terms of mechanicals, the car gets Ford's new Dragon series 1.2-litre three-cylinder engine, that produces 94 bhp and 120 Nm of torque. There is also a 1.5-litre TDCi diesel engine on offer that churns out 98 bhp and 215 Nm of torque. Transmission duties are handled by a five-speed manual, with the petrol variant getting an optional DCT gearbox and higher power output of 110 bhp and 136 Nm.

The inside too gets a revamp. A touchscreen infotainment system with SYNC3 and phone app connectivity, climate control and a multi-functional steering wheel can be found in the higher trims of the car. Standard safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD and rear parking sensors.

The car will be competing with Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.