Flipkart Apple Days Sale | iPhone SE 2020, iPhone XR get massive price cuts

Apple iPhone XR and iPhone SE 2020 are available at a discounted price on Flipkart during the Apple Days Sale. The sale, which began on August 22, will go on till August 25.

The discount brings Apple iPhone SE 2020 to its lowest price since its launch in April. The relatively-affordable iPhone is now available at a price of Rs 35,999 for the 64GB base variant. The higher storage options — 128GB and 256GB — are also available at a discounted price of Rs 40,999 and Rs 50,999. iPhone SE 64GB was launched in India for Rs 42,500. The iPhone SE 128GB and 256GB variants were launched for Rs 47,800 and Rs 58,300, respectively.

The iPhone XR 64GB variant, which was launched In 2018 alongside the iPhone XS series, is available for Rs 45,999. You can also get the 128GB variant for Rs 51,999.

Customers can also opt for an additional discount of up to Rs 13,450 by exchanging their old phones.

iPhone SE 2020 specifications and features

iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch Retina HD True Tone IPS display with a 750*1334 resolution. Like the iPhone 8, the iPhone SE features thick bezels at the top and bottom of the screen. There is also a solid-state Home Button that houses the Touch ID fingerprint scanner. It gets powered by an A13 Bionic chip that is found on the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro series.

Apple iPhone SE, like the iPhone 11 series, is water and dust resistant and comes with IP67 certification. There is a single camera system on the back with a 12MP f/1.8 sensor and a True Tone LED flash. For selfies, there is a 7MP f/2.2 sensor at the front that supports Portrait Mode, Retina Flash, Auto HDR, etc.

iPhone XR specifications

iPhone XR comes with a 6.1-inch liquid retina display with a 1792x828 resolution. Like the iPhone 11 and the iPhone 11 Pro (Review) series, the iPhone XR gets a notch at the top of the display for the TrueDepth camera system and other sensors.

Under the hood, iPhone XR gets powered by a hexa-core 7nm A12 Bionic chip with neural engine. The smartphone gets 3GB RAM with 64GB and 128GB with 256GB internal memory.

Optics include a single lens set up at the back with the same 12MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and quad-LED flash. The iPhone XR does not get the ultra-wide-angle lens found on the iPhone 11. The rear camera comes with OIS and focus pixels.

For selfies, there is a 7MP front camera with an aperture of f/2.2. The front camera setup is accompanied by a TrueDepth camera system that includes the face ID sensor, IR camera with a dot projector, etc.