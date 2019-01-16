App
Technology
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 02:28 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Five innovative products at CES 2019 you can actually buy this year

Here’s a list of five CES 2019’s most innovative products you can actually buy.

Carlsen Martin
With the conclusion of CES 2019, manufacturers from across the technology spectrum are  getting ready to ship their latest products, technologies and updates unveiled at the show. While this year’s Consumer Electronics Show featured some of the best innovations in the tech-space, not all will pass the prototype phase and make it to commercial markets.

Here’s a list of five CES 2019’s most innovative products you can actually buy:

Urgonight Headband

Urgonight Headband

Out of all the sleep tech unveiled at CES 2019, the Urgonight Headband is perhaps the coolest. The headband uses an electroencephalogram measurement device that sits on top of your head to measure brain activity. To put it simply, the band is designed to train your brain to sleep better. The Urgonight Headband will be available for purchase by the end of the year.

LG Signature OLED TV R

LG Signature OLED TV R

LG’s much-anticipated rollable TV is finally here. The Signature Series TV R features a 4K OLED display with HDMI 2.1 support. The base stand of the TV will serve as a soundbar. The TV supports voice assistance via Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa virtual assistant software along with Apple's AirPlay software. LG is one of Apple's first TV partners for AirPlay Video.

Razer Turret for Xbox One

Razer Turret for Xbox One

As enjoyable as it is; console gaming still has its limitations. While, some games work better with a mouse and keyboard; some work better with the Razer Turret. It is the world’s first wireless keyboard and mouse combo designed for the Xbox One. The Turret offers a fast and stable 2.4GHz wireless connection via a single dongle. The keyboard features Razer’s mechanical switches rated for a lifespan of 80 million keystrokes, and the mouse is equipped with a high-performance optical sensor, while magnets hold it to the surface when angled. The Razer Turret is said to offer 40 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Nubia Red Magic Mars

Nubia Red Magic Mars

Finally, an affordable gaming phone. The Nubia Red Magic Mars is available in three configurations, all powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 845 SoC. The entry-level model will feature 6GB of RAM, while Conqueror variant will boast of 10GB RAM. The phone will also feature a hybrid cooling system that uses both air and liquid to optimise overall performance. Despite housing flagship-grade hardware, pricing for the Red Magic Mars will begin at $399.

Matrix PowerWatch 2

Matrix PowerWatch 2Matrix’s latest fitness watch does not require any charging and runs entirely on solar power and body-generated heat. PowerWatch 2 is loaded with features such as heart rate sensor, step counting capability, 200-meter water resistance, notifications and GPS. The smartwatch also boasts of an always-on reflective colour screen and doesn’t look too shabby.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 01:53 pm

tags ##CES2019 #CES #gadgets #LG TV CES #Technology #trends

