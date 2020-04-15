Indacoin enables purchase of Bitcoin SV with Visa & Mastercard

Digital currency exchange Indacoin announced its support of Bitcoin SV (BSV), enabling BSV to be purchased with Visa & Mastercard payment cards through their global fiat-to-crypto exchange platform and partner network. Indacoin services are available in nearly 170 countries, making it easy for global customers interested in Bitcoin SV to easily purchase BSV. Indacoin will facilitate BSV purchases in USD, EUR, GBP and a dozen other fiat currencies via debit and credit card, in addition to ensuring security with its proprietary anti-fraud system using AI & Machine Learning.

Bitcoin SV is the only Bitcoin project that adheres to the vision set out in Satoshi Nakamoto's white paper in 2008. It has restored the original Bitcoin protocol, while committing to keeping the protocol stable – with the ability to massively scale to become the global blockchain for payments and enterprise alike. Bitcoin SV prioritizes the ability to enable cheap peer-to-peer transacting - right down to a range of microtransaction capabilities - as part of its core value proposition.

Bitcoin SV was quick to become one of the top 10 digital currencies in terms of market capitalization and is actively traded on most digital currency exchanges. Indacoin's addition of BSV support is another logical step to meet growing demand and simplify the purchase of BSV for everyday customers around the world.

Indacoin is one of the pioneers of authorized fiat-to-crypto exchanges. Its service provides another option for customers to easily buy BSV using payment cards. While some other services already exist to buy BSV using credit and debit cards, Indacoin has an extensive geographic reach - providing such capability in nearly 170 countries. Another primary advantage of Indacoin is the security of both funds and data, guaranteed by its own anti-fraud system that analyzes more than 200 different parameters while staying completely GDPR compliant. An additional bonus is a broad spectrum of available fiat currencies, which helps to avoid extra fees for converting funds. Indacoin has a remarkable partners' portfolio: OKEx, Changelly, Waves Platform and many others, and those partners will be able to support bank cards to purchase BSV with this integration.

Jimmy Nguyen, President of Bitcoin Association commented on the move by Indacoin, saying: "Demand for BSV has rapidly grown, as we are building genuine value by enabling real utility for enterprises on the Bitcoin SV blockchain. To meet this demand, it is terrific to have Indacoin make it even easier for everyday people in so many countries to purchase BSV. Indacoin's security and anti-fraud measures also reflect the level of professionalism which the digital currency industry needs and is consistent with our vision for Bitcoin's global adoption."

Chief Business Development Officer of Indacoin, Guilherme Jovanovic, said, "Enabling BSV direct purchase with the most popular payment methods on the internet - Visa & Mastercard - is a big step to help increase its global adoption. We are thrilled to help bring Bitcoin Satoshi Vision to a whole new level."