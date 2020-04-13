APAC B2B payments market revenue to double by 2025

The growing business-to-business (B2B) eCommerce market and rising adoption of financial technology in Asia-Pacific (APAC) are prominent factors driving the B2B payments market in this part of the world. The B2B payments market revenue is estimated to double, reaching USD 1,356.28 billion by 2025 from USD 671.32 billion in 2018, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5 percent.

"Strategic partnerships among key local and global industry participants have increased B2B payment adoption and promoted digital transformation across APAC," said Dewi Rengganis, Industry Analyst, ICT, Asia-Pacific at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, with the increasing adoption rate of e-Invoicing, the B2B payments market is gaining further momentum as a large number of enterprises are migrating towards e-Invoicing instead of paper invoicing."

Country-wise, the B2B payments landscape in Indonesia is more attractive than other countries in the region. With growing B2B eCommerce, B2B payment revenue in Indonesia is swelling at a CAGR of 54.2 percent. In Vietnam, it is growing at a CAGR of 40.2 percent.

"Businesses are increasingly embracing electronic payment forms and are continuously innovating with alternative systems to create value-added services for their end customers," noted Rengganis.

The geopolitical risk for cross-border B2B payments and security concerns over digital payment methods are likely to restrain the growth of the market, but B2B payment vendors' focus on the following aspects will boost market growth, presenting immense opportunities:

* Cryptocurrency can be a solution for cross-border payment and settlement by verifying the origin and authenticity of the product as it moves across the value chain.

* To minimize security risk, payment providers can enable customers to attain better feasibility of the transaction processes and traceability in historical data transactions. As such, customers can identify potentially compromised transactions.

* B2B payment solution providers should develop innovative payment products that can address both working capital and cash flow challenges for SMEs.

* B2B payment solution providers should collaborate with major card networks to offer virtual credit cards to enterprise customers.