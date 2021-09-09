MARKET NEWS

English
Far Cry 3 is available for free on PC till September 11

Come for the scenic paradise and stay for the definition of insanity

Moneycontrol News
September 09, 2021 / 05:34 PM IST
All you need is an Ubisoft Account and the Ubisoft Connect desktop client installed on your PC

The next instalment in the long running Far Cry franchise, Far Cry 6 is due out on October 7 but if you want to play one of the best games in the franchise and don't really want to spend money on getting a copy, now is your chance.

Ubisoft is giving away Far Cry 3 for free till September 11. There are some hoops to jump through before you claim your free copy though. One, you will need to make a Ubisoft account and you will need to download and install the Ubisoft Connect launcher.

Once that's done, you just need to click on the Store tab on the top and search for Far Cry 3 to pickup your free copy of the standard edition of the game.

When you claim it, you can play the game whenever you want but you would need to keep the Ubisoft Connect launcher installed and running in the background.

Far Cry 3 is looked at as the peak of the series with very favourable review scores and a lot of fan admiration. Plus, you will also find out where "Do you know the definition of Insanity?" quote that everyone keeps using online comes from.

Like other Far Cry games, the antagonist of the game, Vaas, steals the show with a scenery chewing performance that never gets old. There is also a scenic island setting and if you haven't played the game before, you are in for a wild ride.

Besides that, this is also the game from which many of the "Ubisoft Open World" tropes come from and it built the template that nearly all other Ubisoft games follow. Take that as you will.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Farcry #Ubisoft #Ubisoft Connect
first published: Sep 9, 2021 05:28 pm

