Facebook looking to integrate Messenger and WhatsApp; Here's what it may look like

The leak also reveals that users who have Messenger but not WhatsApp will still be able to chat with users of the latter.

Moneycontrol News
April 19, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

Facebook has been working on integrating its various apps, including Messenger, WhatsApp, and DMs on Instagram, to offer users across its platforms an all-in-one texting platform with the aim to deliver a seamless experience to all of its users. And while Facebook has already released some features that integrate WhatsApp, Instagram and Facebook with one another, more recent leaks show the integration between Facebook and WhatsApp.

Alessandro Paluzzi, an Italian coder, found a WhatsApp chat hidden inside the Facebook Messenger code (Obtained via WABetaInfo). The Italian leakster found code that displayed WhatsApp chats inside the Facebook Messenger app. Paluzzi provided a first look at Messenger WhatsApp integration via a tweet.

Paluzzi’s screenshot shows a Facebook Messenger user being able to chat with a user on WhatsApp. The leak also reveals that users who have Messenger but not WhatsApp will still be able to chat with users of the latter.

So, even though integration between WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger isn’t ready yet, the interface for the chat already seems to be in place. Additionally, several features that have been already implemented on Facebook Messenger might likely come in WhatsApp as well.
first published: Apr 19, 2021 01:55 pm

