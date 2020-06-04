App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 05:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Facebook, Instagram unblock #Sikh after 'mistakenly blocking it on March 7'

Facebook said that the hashtag was accidentally blocked as the result of a report in March that was inaccurately reviewed by its team.

Carlsen Martin
Representative image
Representative image

Facebook and Instagram have unblocked the “#sikh” hashtag after nearly three months. The company said that it only became aware of the blocked hashtag earlier today after receiving feedback from the community.

Facebook said that the hashtag was accidentally blocked as the result of a report in March that was inaccurately reviewed by its team. However, both Facebook and Instagram unblocked the hashtag soon after learning it was blocked.

#sikh is now unblocked on Facebook.


Users searching for posts tagged #sikh were greeted with error messages while the hashtag was blocked. The error messages were found as users tried to post about Operation Blue Star on the Golden Temple in Amritsar in the year 1984.


It is unclear how the block came about or why it took the company so long to realise it. In a subsequent tweet, the social media giant said, “We investigated this issue and found that these hashtags were mistakenly blocked on March 7th following a report that was inaccurately reviewed by our teams.”

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Options Trading Simplified webinar by Mr. Vishal B. Malkan. Watch Now!

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 05:59 pm

tags #Facebook #Instagram

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

Former Chinese soccer player Hao Haidong allies with party critic

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

European Central Bank nearly doubles coronavirus pandemic support scheme

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

Trump administration selects five coronavirus vaccine candidates as finalists: Report

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.