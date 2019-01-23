Everything you need to know about India's cheapest QLED TV

From LCDs, Plasma TVs, LEDs, OLEDs in the past to QLEDs now, display technology has advanced quite progressively much to the delight of the consumers who will get more value for their money. QLED TVs are expensive, but would you fancy one for just above Rs 1 lakh? TCL may have an answer.

Most QLED TVs or equivalent ones start from Rs 1, 40,000 and above. TCL's 65-inch QLED TV- the X4 65X4US - priced at Rs 1,09,000 has raised the bar for quality at affordable rates.

Chinese TV manufacturer TCL is among the biggest TV manufacturers in the world. It is known for offering products without a hefty price tag.

With this new launch, the cheapest of such kind in India, TCL perhaps aims to attract the upper-end of the market.

The competitors in this space are Sony, Samsung, and LG.

A QLED panel is an LCD panel with quantum-dot technology that significantly improves colour and light management. Unlike traditional LCDs which require a separate backlighting solution, OLED TVs have organic material allowing each pixel to light-up individually.

While OLED provides exceptional picture quality in extremely dark settings, that doesn’t really make a difference when you have a TV set up in your living room.

And this is where QLEDs shine, with over twice the nits of brightness from OLEDs, QLED panels are quite impressive when dealing with ambient light, a problem that OLED manufacturers haven't been able to solve as yet.

The TCL X4 QLED has ART5 edgeless display technology. The curved design lends a wider viewing angle.

The X4 is a smart Android TV with a specially optimised version of Google’s official Android TV OS. The integrated Google Assistant can be used by pressing down on the mic button on the remote. The TV also has built-in Chromecast.

Another feature HDR Pro not only improves viewing experience but also enhances gaming on a 4K console. TCL’s proprietary software algorithm allows players to experience each detail when viewing fast-moving, action-packed content.

When you compare the price of the TCL QLED 4K Smart TV with others in its price range, you’ll find a vast difference. QLED TV prices usually begin from Rs 1, 50,000 and that’s just for 55-inch models. So not only are you getting 10 inches of pure-4K QLED goodness more, but you are also saving over Rs 40,000.

Manufacturers like LG, Samsung, Panasonic and Sony, begin their range 65-inch UHD TVs at Rs 1,09,000 price point, and those TV’s don’t even feature QLED or OLED display technology.