EU is investigating TikTok over its data practices

(Representational Image: Solen Feyissa via Unsplash)

The European Union has confirmed multiple ongoing investigations into TikTok's data practices and the way the company serves ads aimed at minors.

In response to a letter sent by members of the European Parliament that expressed concerns that data from EU users was being sent to China, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen confirmed that the Union was investigating TikTok.

"The data practices of TikTok, including with respect to international data transfers, are the object of several ongoing proceedings," von der Leyen said in her response.

“This includes an investigation by the Irish [Data Protection Commission] about TikTok’s compliance with several GDPR requirements, including as regards data transfers to China and the processing of data of minors, and litigation before the Dutch courts (in particular concerning targeted advertising regarding minors and data transfers to China)."

The social media platform has been in the eye of the storm lately in regards to the way it handles user data. Last month, a Forbes article alleged that the company's internal audit and risk control department planned to collect location data on US citizens.