    Elon Musk on collision course with EU, Twitter exits disinformation pact

    Twitter signed the voluntary European Union Code of Practice along with companies like Meta and TikTok in 2018

    May 28, 2023 / 02:07 PM IST
    (Representational Image)

    Twitter has withdrawn from a voluntary European Union (EU) agreement that requires social media platforms to take steps against misinformation.

    Signed in 2018, the European Union Code of Practice on online disinformation expects social media platforms to move against misinformation, requiring them to track political advertising and stop monetisation of content that is deceptive.

    The EU has said adhering to the programme will also ensure compliance with its Digital Services Act (DSA), which comes into effect from August 25 this year.


    The DSA will introduce even stricter rules for content moderations on the platform, something EU's Commissioner for Internal Market, Theirry Breton reminded Elon Musk-owned Twitter in a tweet.


    Breton said the social media platform can run but cannot hide and that the EU teams "will be ready for enforcement".

    The act will allow penalties of up to 10 percent of global annual turnover for first infractions, and up to 20 perecent of worldwide annual turnover for repeat offenses. The service can even blocked in the country in case of long periods of non-compliance.

