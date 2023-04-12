English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register Now : Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 19th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a lot of GPUs for a Twitter AI project

    The social media firm has reportedly invested in 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for Twitter's two remaining data centres.

    Moneycontrol News
    April 12, 2023 / 05:11 PM IST
    Elon Musk has reportedly purchased a lot of GPUs for a Twitter AI project

    Elon Musk

    Elon Musk has reportedly okayed the purchase of 10,000 data centre-grade GPUs for use at one of Twitter's data centres.

    As reported by Business Insider, the big purchase is supposedly for an Artificial Intelligence (AI) project that will be handled in-house.

    Also Read | 10 takeaways from Elon Musk’s BBC interview on Twitter, AI, blue tick and more

    An insider source told the publication that Musk was committed to the project and spent a lot of money acquiring the GPUs.

    Data centre Graphics Processing Units (GPU) are specialised hardware that accelerates the performance of technologies like AI computations, rendering, analytics, 3D modelling and simulation.

    Related stories

    The secret project at Twitter is reportedly a generative AI, that the company would train using its own data reserves.

    Musk has been a vocal critic of OpenAI's ChatGPT and the current generation of AI chatbots that have sprung up based on the company's technology like Microsoft's Bing AI.

    Also Read | Will comply with India's laws than have employees go to jail: Twitter's Elon Musk on BBC's PM Modi documentary

    He was among the executives who signed an open letter calling for a six-month pause in AI development till new data guidelines and ethics principles were established.

    In February, Musk reportedly hired a former researcher from Google's DeepMind AI labs, Igor Babuschkin. The billionaire has also approached other experts in the field with the idea of setting up an AI lab.

    Invite your friends and family to sign up for MC Tech 3, our daily newsletter that breaks down the biggest tech and startup stories of the day

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #AI #Artificial Intelligence #ChatGPT #Elon Musk #GPU #OpenAI #Twitter
    first published: Apr 12, 2023 05:11 pm