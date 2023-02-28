Elon Musk is hiring ex-Google staffer to develop ChatGPT rival: Report

Elon Musk and former employee of Alphabet's DeepMind research team Igor Babuschkin

Elon Musk is recruiting Igor Babuschkin, a researcher who recently left Google's parent company Alphabet's AI unit to develop an alternative to ChatGPT.

The tech billionaire has approached AI (artificial intelligence) researchers in recent weeks to form a new research lab for it, the Information reported on Monday, citing people with direct knowledge of the effort.

The report comes after ChatGPT, a text-based chatbot developed by OpenAI that can draft prose, poetry, and even computer code on command, gained widespread attention in Silicon Valley.

Musk, who had co-founded OpenAI along with Silicon Valley investor Sam Altman in 2015 as a non-profit startup, had left its board in 2018, but chimed in with his take on the chatbot, calling it "scary good".

Musk and Babuschkin have discussed assembling a team to pursue AI research but the project is still in the early stages, with no concrete plan to develop specific products, the report said quoting an interview with the latter.

Igor Babuschkin added that has not officially signed onto the Musk initiative, according to the report.

Interestingly, earlier this month, ChatGPT had listed Musk as "controversial and worthy of special treatment".

Entrepreneur Isaac Latterell wrote on Twitter: “ChatGPT lists Trump, Elon Musk as controversial and worthy of special treatment, Biden and Bezos as not. I've got more examples.” He shared a list of “controversial” personalities and a list of apparently controversial political parties.

Musk just retweeted the list with two exclamation marks.

The Twitter boss had also expressed his qualms about Microsoft’s new Bing chatbot that he likened it to an AI villain. “Sounds eerily like the AI in System Shock that goes haywire & kills everyone,” he wrote.