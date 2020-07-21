App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jul 21, 2020 09:43 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DoT asks websites to conduct security audit, upgrade systems amid rising Chinese cyber attacks

The notice comes after the recent border dispute in the Galwan region of Ladakh and the government’s ban on 59 Chinese apps over data security concerns.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has asked all websites and portals to conduct a security audit amid the rise in threats of cyber-attacks by Chinese hackers.

The notice comes after the recent border dispute in the Galwan region of Ladakh and the government’s ban on 59 Chinese apps over data security concerns.

DoT’s circular states that these websites and portals should carry out an audit and also upgrade the security of systems used by officials in the ministry.

Close

“Most of these attacks are in the nature of DDOS (distributed denial of service), phishing, data exfiltration, remote access tool malware and keylogging,” an official told The Indian Express. 

related news

Another official stated that most of these attacks and malware have Command and Control (CnC) servers in China. “Right after the (border) clashes, we observed up to 10,000 attack attempts per day. It has come down a bit but we have to be alert,” the official added.

The DoT had previously asked the websites and portals under it to conduct a security audit by November 2019. The latest reminder also states that websites that do not have a valid security certificate will need to conduct an audit on an immediate basis. 

The Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) had previously issued an advisory warning that the potential phishing attacks could impersonate government agencies, departments and trade bodies that have been tasked to oversee the disbursement of government fiscal aid. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) email server was also attacked in June but prompt action resulted in no data loss. 

Also check: Cybersecurity attack: Your questions about what it is, its various types & how to be safe answered

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had warned against a large-scale cyber attack against individuals and businesses.
First Published on Jul 21, 2020 09:43 am

tags #Cybersecurity #DoT

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.