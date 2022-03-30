Dell launches the Alienware X15 R2 and the X17 R2 in India, prices start at Rs 2.49 lakh

(Image Courtesy: Dell)

Dell has launched two new laptops in its Alienware line in India. The Alienware X15 R2 and X17 R2 were both shown off at CES 2022 this year and the company says that they are the thinnest 15 and 17 inch laptops in their portfolio.

The pricing for the Alienware X15 R2 starts at Rs. 2,49,990 and the X17 R2 will cost you Rs. 2,99,990 for the base variant. Dell says that both models will be available through its online store and at retail partners offline.

Both laptops run on Intel's 12th Generation processors and have Nvidia's RTX 30 series GPUs. They come with Alienware's cryotech cooling and the company has used "Element 31" thermal material for improved insulation.

Dell and Alienware say that "Element 31" is an encapsulated gallium liquid metal. Liquid metal has been used in thermal pastes for PCs but it is also conducive to electricity, which makes it a risky choice, if not applied correctly.

Element 31 offers the advantages of liquid metal without being conducive to electricity. It can be safely applied over the processor and sealed in. Alienware says that it still maintained safety and fenced Element 31 off from the rest of the internal components, like manufacturers do with regular liquid metal.

Besides exotic thermal material, Dell's laptops also come with Alienware's quad-fan design using evacuative fans and opposite outlet fans. They also have AI functionality called Smart Fan technology which speeds up or slows down individual fans depending on the readings they get from sensors inside the machine.

The Alienware X15 R2 has a 15.6-inch screen that has three variants to choose from - full HD 165Hz, full HD 360Hz and QHD 240Hz - all three options include Nvidia's G-Sync technology. You can also choose between a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 - 12700H or Core i9 - 12900H processor with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3080Ti for graphics. As for storage, you can opt for up to a 2TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Gen 4 SSD. The laptop is powered by a six-cell 87Whr battery with fast charging support.

Alienware X17 R2 has a 17.3-inch screen with two variants to choose from - full HD 360Hz or UHD 165Hz - both with Nvidia G-Sync. The X17 R2 offers you a choice between the same processors and the same amount of RAM as the X15 R2. Like the X15 R2, you can opt for up to a Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti for graphics. Storage options max out at 1TB M.2 NVMe Gen 4 SSD and the X17 R2 has the same six-cell 87Whr battery.