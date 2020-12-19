Cyberpunk 2077: After PS5 takedown, Microsoft Digital Store listing now features a warning over performance issues in game

Things haven’t been great for Cyberpunk 2077. The much-anticipated gaming title has been surrounded by controversy even before it was launched. After receiving backlash for the buggy user experience, the Cyberpunk 2077 listing on Microsoft Digital Store now features a warning label.

Microsoft’s warning label for Cyberpunk 2077 comes after Sony delisted the game from the PlayStation Store following several complaints.

"Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated,” the Microsoft Digital Store warning for Cyberpunk 2077 reads.

Earlier, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) announced that it is removing Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Play Store to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction. The company will be offering refunds to PS4 and PS5 customers who bought the game from its online store.

The announcement came after several Cyberpunk 2077 players complained of inconsistent and buggy performance, particularly on the PS4 console. The game was plagued with several issues, including screen freezes, frame rate drops, sub-par graphics, and low-resolution rendering, among other issues.

Developer CD Projekt Red acknowledged and apologised to gamers for the glitches. “First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the company said via a post on Twitter.

It assured of fixing the bugs and improving the user experience in the coming days. The company also said that customers can request refunds if they are dissatisfied and do not wait to wait for updates.