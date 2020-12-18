Cyberpunk 2077 removed from Sony PlayStation Store until further notice

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has announced that it is removing popular gaming title Cyberpunk 2077 from the PlayStation Play Store. The company will be offering refunds to PS4 and PS5 customers who bought the game from its online store.

Cyberpunk 2077 will be unavailable for purchase on the Sony PlayStation Store until further notice. “SIE strives to ensure a high level of customer satisfaction, therefore we will begin to offer a full refund for all gamers who have purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store. SIE will also be removing Cyberpunk 2077 from PlayStation Store until further notice. Once we have confirmed that you purchased Cyberpunk 2077 via PlayStation Store, we will begin processing your refund. Please note that completion of the refund may vary based on your payment method and financial institution.” Sony said.

The announcement comes after several Cyberpunk 2077 players complained of inconsistent and buggy performance, particularly on the PS4 console.

CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077 developers, apologised for the poor user experience on last-ten consoles. “First of all, we would like to start by apologising to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase. We should have paid more attention to making it play better on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One,” the company said via a post on Twitter.

It assured of fixing the bugs and improving the user experience in the coming days. The company also said that customers can request refunds if they are dissatisfied and do not wait to wait for updates.