App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

The next event will be held from June 1 to June 5 in 2021.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus crisis continues to impact the tech world with the latest victim being Computex. After initially postponing the event from June to September, the organisers have now decided to cancel the event altogether.

Like a number of 2020’s biggest tech events, Computex will also miss a year. The next Computex event will be held from June 1 to June 5 in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting health and travel restrictions had resulted in the event’s rescheduling for September.

But despite the decision taken in March, the three months have not been sufficient to make the show work. Participants will face major hurdles in attending the show in Taipei in September, and as a result, event organiser TAITRA has abandoned plans on hosting the trade show this year.

Close

To the uninitiated, Computex is one of the world’s largest IT trade shows and is a major event for PC-related announcements. Last year, Computex 2019 drew nearly 43,000 visitors from 171 countries. Computex 2020 is not the only annual tech trade show to be cancelled. Earlier this year, MWC 2020, E3 2020, and Google I/O 2020 were all called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

related news

Other big events like Microsoft’s Build 2020 and Facebook’s F8 developer conference have opted for pared-down, virtual events. Apple’s upcoming WWDC 2020 will also be held through a digital-format.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 07:14 pm

tags #Computex #coronavirus

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Wall Street tumbles at open on fear over fresh coronavirus cases

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Coronavirus Essential podcast | Kejriwal says 'no lockdown in Delhi'; Amit Shah claims testing will be doubled in capital

Expect COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase-1 human trial by October: Panacea Biotec's Rajesh Jain

Expect COVID-19 vaccine to enter phase-1 human trial by October: Panacea Biotec's Rajesh Jain

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.