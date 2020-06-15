COVID-19 impact | Computex 2020 is officially cancelled and will return in 2021

The coronavirus crisis continues to impact the tech world with the latest victim being Computex. After initially postponing the event from June to September, the organisers have now decided to cancel the event altogether.

Like a number of 2020’s biggest tech events, Computex will also miss a year. The next Computex event will be held from June 1 to June 5 in 2021. The coronavirus pandemic and the resulting health and travel restrictions had resulted in the event’s rescheduling for September.

But despite the decision taken in March, the three months have not been sufficient to make the show work. Participants will face major hurdles in attending the show in Taipei in September, and as a result, event organiser TAITRA has abandoned plans on hosting the trade show this year.

To the uninitiated, Computex is one of the world’s largest IT trade shows and is a major event for PC-related announcements. Last year, Computex 2019 drew nearly 43,000 visitors from 171 countries. Computex 2020 is not the only annual tech trade show to be cancelled. Earlier this year, MWC 2020, E3 2020, and Google I/O 2020 were all called off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.