Computex 2022 | Major announcements from Nvidia

Many expected Nvidia to reveal more information on the upcoming RTX 40 series GPUs at Computex 2022. While the company stayed mum on the graphic cards, it did have a lot of information to share on its other products. Here is a roundup of all the major news from Nvidia's Computex 2022 keynote.

New RTX branded gaming laptops

Nvidia announced a slew of new designs from companies like MSI, Gigabyte, Asus, Acer, Lenovo and more. The devices use Nvidia's top-end laptop GPUs and are powered by the RTX 3070Ti, RTX 3080 and RTX 3080Ti.

Nvidia said that there were more models based on Nvidia's 4th Gen Max-Q technologies from other OEMs, coming soon.

Next-gen 500HZ eSports monitors and Nvidia Reflex peripherals

Nvidia unveiled the first next-generation line of 1080p monitors with a refresh rate of 500Hz. The monitor has been made by Asus and the Asus ROG Gaming Swift is the world's first G-Sync certified 500Hz monitor.

Comparatively, most monitors these days have a refresh rate of 120Hz, with some more expensive monitors topping out at 360Hz.

Nvidia announced that Reflex, a technology that reduces input lag during gaming, now supports 38 games, 22 displays and 45 gaming mice.

Along with Asus' 500Hz display, Acer revealed the Predator G-Sync 4K monitor with a refresh rate of 152Hz and Cooler Master introduced two new gaming mice with Nvidia Reflex support.

Nvidia's DLSS now compatible with 12 more games

Nvidia announced a new roster of 12 games with DLSS support - Deep Rock Galactic, F1 2022 Leap, Ghost, Loopmancer, Hitman 3, Hydroneer, Propnite, Raji: An Ancient Epic, Vampire: The Masquerade - Swansong, Turbo Sloths and Warstride Challenges.

Besides this, Nvidia announced that their dynamic upscaling DLSS technology was now available for every major game engine for developers to take advantage of.

Nvidia Omniverse gets major updates

The green team announced that Omniverse, its virtual 3D worlds platform, is getting a ton of updates to speed up creator workflow. Cloud Simple Share allows users to send Omniverse scenes to one another, while Audio2Face, an AI powered animation tool, will be updated with Audio2Emotion, that will help generate realistic facial expressions on digital characters.

It can even generate animations for 3D models based on audio.





