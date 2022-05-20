English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Attend Algo Convention Live, 2 Days & 12+ Speakers at best offer Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
    you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

    You can now stream a touch screen optimised version of Fortnite using Nvidia's GeForce Now

    The game can be streamed on both iOS and Android

    Moneycontrol News
    May 20, 2022 / 11:21 AM IST
    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    (Image Courtesy: Nvidia)

    Nvidia has made a touch screen optimised version of Fortnite available on iOS and Android. The game will be streamed through the company's GeForce Now cloud service, similar to how Microsoft made the game available through its Xbox Cloud game streaming service.

    Nvidia was testing the game in closed beta for four months before the official release. The green team says that more than 500,000 participants took part in the beta, and collectively streamed more than four million game sessions across hundreds of different mobile devices.

    Also Read: Dell G15 5520, G15 5521 SE launched in India with 12th Gen Intel Core CPUs and Nvidia’s RTX-30 series GPUs

    To try it out for yourself, you will first need a GeForce Now membership, which means people in India are out of luck because the streaming service is not available in the country yet.

    After signing up for one of the three tiers of the GeForce Now membership, you need to download the native GeForce Now app for your platform - iOS, Android, Windows or Mac.

    Close

    Related stories

    Then you have to link your Epic Games account by visiting the settings menu, then Connections and signing in. Once that is done, you are ready to launch Fortnite.

    Also Read: Testing AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 2.0

    Nvidia says that due to the months long testing, they were able to optimise touch controls for iOS and Android, and members with priority tier in GeForce Now will be able to stream the game using a RTX 3080 GPU, which can render the game at 120 frames per second on select 120Hz Android devices.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Epic Games #Fortnite #GeForce Now #Microsoft #NVIDIA #Xbox Cloud Gaming
    first published: May 20, 2022 11:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.