Last Updated : Mar 29, 2019 10:40 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cheapest Bugatti launched at Rs. 25 lakhs

The toy car has been built to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and will be a limited production vehicle.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
French hypercar maker Bugatti has deviated from its usual multi-million-dollar productions and has launched the most affordable car in its lineup, the Bugatti Baby II. Carrying a price tag of Rs 25 lakhs, the Baby II is a ride-on electric vehicle.

Taking inspiration from the Bugatti Baby I, the Baby II is a half-scale replica of the Type 35 race car, which was built by the company’s founder and namesake Ettore Bugatti for his son. The original Baby I was in production between 1927 and 1936 and was specifically designed for children. The Baby II, on the other hand, is a modernised iteration which can be driven by kids and adults alike.

bugatti-racing-icon

The toy car has been built to celebrate Bugatti’s 110th anniversary and will be a limited production vehicle. Like the original Baby I, this car will be restricted to 500 models only. Using a precise digital scan, the Baby II has been built to be a three-quarters-size replica of the Bugatti Type 35, so it can be driven by both adults and children. It has been hand-built by Bugatti’s engineers and is based on the 1924 French Grand Prix participant, the Type 35.

The Baby II has a rear-wheel-drive battery-powered electric drivetrain. It has removable Li-ion battery packs, a limited slip differential and regenerative braking as well. It has two different riding modes to suit the driver. First is the “child mode” which gives 1 kW of power, giving the car a top speed of 20 km/h. The “adult mode” on the other hand increases the power to 4 kWh and the top speed to 45 km/h. An optional ‘Speed Key’ is also available for hardcore enthusiasts, which raises the power to 10 kW and disengages the speed limiter.

The Bugatti Baby II carries a price tag of approximately Rs 25 lakhs.

 
First Published on Mar 18, 2019 05:39 am

tags #Auto #Baby II #Bugatti #Technology #trends

