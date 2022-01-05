CES 2022: Alienware X14, Dell XPS 13 Plus laptops announced with 12th Gen Intel CPUs

Dell announced new Alienware products as well as an updated XPS notebook at CES 2022. The Dell XPS 13 Plus is equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake laptop CPUs, while the Alienware X14 arrives as the thinnest laptop in Alienware’s line-up. Dell has also updated Alienware’s M series gaming laptops with 12th Gen Intel notebook CPUs.

The Alienware X14 features a starting price of $1,799.99 (Roughly Rs 1,33,900). The pricing for the Dell XPS 13 Plus is yet to be revealed. The Alienware X14 and Dell XPS 13 Plus will arrive in the spring of 2022.

Alienware Gaming Laptops

The Alienware X14 can be equipped with the latest 12th Gen Intel Alder Lake notebook processors, up to a Core i7-12900H CPU. The laptop can also be configured with up to an Nvidia RTX 3060 laptop GPU. The 14-inch laptop also supports Nvidia Advanced Optimus and G-Sync technologies. The laptop runs on Windows 11 and supports Dolby Atmos with spatial audio and Dolby Vision. The notebook also packs an 80Whr battery that can deliver up to 11 hours of battery life, according to Alienware.

Additionally, the improved Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 include complete graphics options from Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series, 12th Gen Intel Core processors, and faster memory (now running at up to DDR5 6400Mhz speeds). The Alienware M series also gets an upgrade. The Alienware x15 R2 and Alienware x17 R2 can be configured with the latest AMD Ryzen 6000 Series processors, AMD Radeon RX graphics, Intel’s 12th Gen laptop CPUs, and Nvidia RTX-30 series graphics. Additionally, the laptops come with AMD’s Cryo-Tech cooling technology.

Dell XPS 13 Plus

The new Dell XPS 13 Plus is equipped with the Intel Alder Lake P-Series Core i7-1280P processor. The chip comes with 14 cores and 20 threads, which include six performance cores and eight efficiency cores. The notebook runs on Windows 11, while a Developer Edition will also be sold which runs on Ubuntu. The Dell XPS 13 Plus has larger keys, a borderless haptic touchpad, and a capacitive touch bar as opposed to function keys on the top.

The XPS 13 Plus also features a fingerprint reader on the power button and an IR webcam for Windows Hello biometric login. The notebook sports four 13.4-inch ‘InfinityEdge' display configurations with a standard Full HD panel, a touch-enabled Full HD screen, a 3.5K OLED touch display, and an Ultra HD touch display.

The Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED gaming monitor also debuted as the world's first Quantum Dot OLED display. The panel features a resolution of 3,440*1,400 pixels, a 21:9 aspect ratio, a 99.3 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, a 149 percent sRGB colour gamut, and a 1000000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor also features a 34.5-inch screen size, a 175Hz refresh rate, 0.1ms Gray to Gray response times, and Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate certification.

The Alienware Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Mouse (AW720M) and Tri-Mode Wireless Gaming Headset (AW920H) were also unveiled at CES 2022. The wireless gaming mouse comes with a next-gen 26,000 DPI optical sensor and magnetic force keyplates, while the wireless headset is a CES Innovation Award Honoree.