CES 2021 | TCL Google TVs announced at CES 2021 to offer users the best content

Global television brand TCL just announced the rollout of a series of TCL Google TVs in 2021. The tech giant made the announcement at CES 2021, where it confirmed that the launch will start in the United States and will subsequently roll out in other parts of the world.

TCL’s Google TVs will combine display tech such as QLED, Mini-LED, and 8K with Google’s entertainment offerings to provide users easy and convenient access to a ton of content.

Kevin Wang, CEO of TCL Industrial Holdings and TCL Electronics, said, “The introduction of TCL Google TVs will take our partnership with Google to the next level. Our theme at CES this year is ‘Experience More’, and by combining cutting-edge displays with smart and convenient content powered by Google, I am confident we will allow people around the world to do just that in 2021.”

Shobana Radhakrishnan, Senior Engineering Director, Google TV, said, “We are excited to partner with TCL to bring Google TV to customers around the world. Google TV is more helpful and delightful TV experience that helps users find the content they love.”

TCL Google TV will combine movies, shows, live TV and more from across all apps and subscriptions and organise them for users. It will integrate personalised suggestions which will allow TCL users to discover new things to watch, control smart home devices, and ask Google questions on the big screen.