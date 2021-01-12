MARKET NEWS

CES 2021 | Samsung's Galaxy Upcycling program repurposes old phones into IoT devices

Samsung also highlighted its commitment to a more eco-friendly future.

Carlsen Martin
January 12, 2021 / 04:49 PM IST

Before concluding its CES 2021 showcase, Samsung shared its vision for how technology can enable a better future. Samsung focused on three key areas poised to benefit the most from technological innovation: sustainability, education, and accessibility.

As part of its commitment to creating a circular economy, Samsung is developing programs and packaging solutions that promote a more sustainable product lifecycle. The South Korean tech giant announced an update to its Galaxy Upcycling program called Galaxy Upcycling at Home.

The new program reimagines the lifecycle of an older Galaxy phone and offers consumers options on how they might be able to repurpose their device to create a variety of convenient IoT tools. The company is taking a different approach from the original strategy in 2017, by taking an old phone and updating it with new software to repurpose it.

The video showcases two examples of the program. The first transforms the phone into a baby monitor, which can detect a baby crying and instantly alert you with a notification. The second can automatically switch on the lights in the evening when a pet is alone at home.

Last year, Samsung figured out ways to reuse cardboard boxes from Samsung TVs to build furniture. It also built eye examination tools out of old Galaxy phones.

All of Samsung's 2021 TVs will use this type of eco packaging. Samsung also announced eco-packaging would expand to its QLED, UHD TV, monitor, and audio products this year.
Carlsen Martin
TAGS: #CES 2021 #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Jan 12, 2021 04:49 pm

