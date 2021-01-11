MARKET NEWS

CES 2021| How to register and watch the first 'all-digital' Consumer Electronics Show

The event will kick off on January 11 and end on January 14.

Moneycontrol News
January 11, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST

The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) is arguably the world’s biggest tech showcase of the year. This year, for the first time ever, CES will be an ‘all-digital’ event due to the ongoing pandemic.

As CES 2021 is set to kick off later today, viewers all around the world will be able to watch the live stream online. The CES 2021 live stream will be open for both media and the general public. The event will kick off on January 11 and end on January 14, although users will have to register for the event before.

If you want to attend CES 2021, then online registrations are currently open on the official CES 2021 website. The general public will need to create a CES 2021 profile and register to access the digital venue. The only requirement for an attendee is to be 18 years old. After registering, you can log into your CES 2021 account and access the digital venue from the website.

For media personnel and industry professionals, the registration process is a little different and credentials will go through a verification process. The official CES 2021 website says that registrants will have to provide proof of industry affiliation.
TAGS: #CES 2021
first published: Jan 11, 2021 01:56 pm

