Faster, slimmer, trendier | The best gaming laptops at CES 2021

Asus ROG Flow X13 | The Asus ROG Flow X13 was a first-of-its-kind convertible laptop that uses a mobile external GPU as opposed to a regular heavy-duty desktop eGPU. Unlike a desktop eGPU, the mobile version is a lot smaller and lighter, making it more portable. The Flow X13 is divided into two parts, including a premium ultrabook and a mobile eGPU, titled the 'Asus ROG XG'. The 2-in-1 laptop is powered by up to AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS CPU and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics, while the eGPU packs up to a mobile RTX 3080 GPU.

Lenovo Legion 7 | The Lenovo Legion 7 was arguably best captured the trend at CES 2021, with excellent upgrades across the board. The new Legion 7 is powered by the latest Ryzen 5000 and RTX 30-series graphics, but that's hardly the best part of this machine. Lenovo also upgraded the screen to a 16-inch 1440p 165Hz panel with G-Sync support. The display is HDR400 certified with DolbyVision support.

Dell Alienware m17 R4 | Dell also updated its Alienware m15 and m17 machines with the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series graphics cards. The Alienware m17 arrives with 10th Gen Intel Core i7-10870H and Core i9-10980HK CPU options, paired with up to Nvidia's RTX 3080 graphics cards. The 17-inch model sports a 1080p 360Hz panel with G-Sync support, which is arguably the fastest on a gaming laptop.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo SE | Apart from the convertible gaming laptop, Asus also unveiled an updated version of the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15. The Zephyrus Duo was first unveiled last year as a dual-screen gaming laptop. The updated version, titled the Zephyrus Duo SE, has improved hardware, with AMD's Ryzen 5000 series CPUs and Nvidia's latest RTX 30-series GPUs. The notebook also comes with a 4K 120Hz or Full HD 300Hz IPS primary display.

MSI GE-76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat | The MSI GE76 Raider Dragon Edition Tiamat is one of the coolest looking laptops we've seen at CES 2021. The GE76 Raider Dragon Edition features an insane etched finish that includes "the 11 divine creatures on the Ishtar Gate". The laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7 or Core i9 processors paired with the latest RTX 3070 or 3080 graphics. The notebook also packs a massive 99.9Wh battery, just under the limit that is allowed on an airplane. For the screen, you will have to choose from a 1080p (240Hz or 300Hz) IPS or 4K (60Hz) panel.

Razer Blade 15 Pro | The Razer Blade 15 Pro was one of the best-looking laptops at CES 2021. It delivers powerful performance in a slim and light chassis, which has become synonymous with Razer. The Blade 15 opted for older 10th Gen Intel hardware with the latest Nvidia RTX 30-series discrete graphics. The screen options included a 1080p 360Hz panel, a 1440p QHD 240Hz screen, and a 4K 60Hz option.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE | The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE is a gaming laptop that looks like a sleek 'Pro' notebook. This 14-inch laptop has an all-metal chassis with the Predator logo on the lid. The 14-inch laptop sports a 1080p IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Predator Triton 300 SE is powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i7 H35-series processors and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 graphics. Acer claims that the laptop can deliver up to 10 hours of battery life.