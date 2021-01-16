CES 2021 | Here're the weirdest gadgets showcased at the tech event

Moflin, a cuddly pet robot, was one of the rare, weird gems at CES 2021. The Qoobo furry therapeutic robot acts as a substitute for a pet to help people cope with loneliness during the ongoing pandemic. Qoobo has a tail that wags and responds to your affections, although it doesn't have a head, which is kind of weird.

The Yves Saint Laurent Rouge Sur Mesure Powered by Perso is a customisable lipstick that can mix shades together to create almost any custom colour. This eliminates the need to buy new lipsticks when you want to try different shades. L'Oreal, which owns YSL's cosmetic line, first showed off Preso at CES 2020, although it took till CES 2021 to become a commercially available device. Perso costs $299.

Wearing a mask has become the new norm during the COVID-19 pandemic. At CES 2021, several vendors showcased their own take on masks that extend beyond filtering germs. However, Razer took things to the next level with Project Hazel. Project Hazel is a smart face mask that features built-in N95 respirators that are embedded into a transparent plastic shroud. This allows people to see your face while using the mask. The mask also uses mics and amps to ensure your voice isn't muffled. Lastly, the mask features integrated Razer Chroma RGB lighting. The mask comes with a charging case featuring sanitising UV lights to disinfect the mask after every use.

Shower Power by Ampere is a waterproof speaker that generates 100 percent of its power from water. This allows users to listen to music, podcasts, and audiobooks in the bathroom. The speaker is designed to fit any showerhead and is made from 100 percent ocean plastic. It will never run out of battery as it is charged by the flow of water. Shower Power by Ampere is priced at $79.

There's no shortage of automotive tech at CES, but GM's flying taxi concept was definitely the most unique car at CES 2021. The Cadillac Vertical Take-Off and Landing is more or less a massive self-driving drone with four helicopter-like propellers. It can transport a single passenger at a speed of up to 55 miles per hour. Moreover, this flying car concept runs on electricity, while GM is also working on a model with two seats. GM hopes that the vehicle will be part of a zero-emission air taxi service.

As surprising as it may be, toilets are quite popular at CES, with OEMs offering high-tech toilets. However, the Toto Wellness Toilet might just be the best yet and is capable of examining your stool to determine whether you are healthy or not. The toilet comes with a companion app that recommends dietary changes to improve your digestion. For now, the Wellness Toilet is still a concept but could make it to consumers in the coming years.

The WOWCube Entertainment System by Cubios is the oddest entertainment system we've seen. It is an innovative entertainment system that combines mixed reality with a tangible interface. It takes 3D puzzles to the next level. Cubios explains: "Patented technology, unique CubiOS operating system, and a single digital cube surface formed by screens turn the WOWCube system into a cube you twist, tilt and shake for gaming, learning, and content. You may play many games, download new games from the application store via Bluetooth, and develop new games and applications."

Samsung's TVs are undoubtedly the biggest highlight at CES, although this time the South Korean tech giant also brought a solar-powered remote TV control to the party. The remote makes a move away from single-use AA or AAA batteries that will likely wind up in the trash. The Eco Remote Control will ship with all of QLED 4K and 8K TVs of 2021 and charges via light as well as USB-C port. Samsung claims that the remote can last for two years on a single charge.

Kholer's square tub combines light, fog and aromatherapy to create a spa-like experience in the comfort of your home. Kohler's Stillness Bath is based on the practice of Japanese forest bathing or shinrin-yoku. The Stillness Bath will be available this year in configurations ranging from $6,198 to $15,998.