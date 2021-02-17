MARKET NEWS

Carl Pei offers $1.5 million worth of shares to general public after a splendid Series A funding in Nothing

The company also plans to appoint one of the community members to the board as a failsafe way to know the pulse of the people.

Moneycontrol News
February 17, 2021 / 12:24 PM IST

Nothing, the new start-up by ex OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei is now open for community investment.

Pei made the announcement on Twitter, offering an investment opportunity to the people at large. Nothing will entertain investments to a total of $1.5 million at the same valuation that they got the Series A funding at.

Nothing also said in a statement that it plans to appoint one of the community members to the board. Nothing sees this as a failsafe, a way to ensure that it always knows what the people want. The investors will get access to a private community and get exclusive benefits and insights into the working of the company.


"We want you to create that future together with us. Not just cheering from the sidelines, but front and center from the very start," reads the text on Nothing's website.


"That's why we’re inviting you to invest in and become a shareholder of Nothing. $1.5 million worth of shares will be available to the community at the same price as our wider Series A funding round led by GV (formerly known as Google Ventures). These shares will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis."

It's an interesting move to ask for investment from the community before you have even released a product. It's a move akin to campaigns on sites like Kickstarter, where a community of like-minded people fund and bring a project to life. The thing is, not all of them succeed. If you are planning to jump aboard, do so with some caution.

