Bugatti Veyron rims cost as much as a suburban Mumbai apartment

Stanford Masters

The Bugatti Veyron is the one of the fastest cars on the planet today. It combines speed and class and makes for a really sleek package. But with a great car comes great maintenance. And make no mistake; the Rs 12-crore Veyron is one of the most expensive cars to own and maintain.

Given that each of the Veyron's parts is precision-made to handle the power of the engine and high speeds on the road, it should come as no surprise that each of them costs a queen's ransom. Replacing even a minor part on the Veyron will probably cost you as much as a new mid-sized sedan.

Bugatti recommends that the car's tyres be changed every 4,000 km. To add to that, the rims need to be changed at every third instance of a tyre change because the tyres are glued to the rims to keep them from coming out during launch.

The Veyron's tyres cost around $30,000 (Rs 19.63 lakh, for which you could get a new Jeep Compass) and the rims cost $120,000 (Rs 78.5 lakh, for which you could buy an apartment in suburban Mumbai).

YouTuber Royalty Exotic Cars put up a video that shows just how expensive it is to change the engine oil for one of these beauties. Servicing the car for a whole year generally costs around $30,000 (Rs 19.63 lakh, for which you could buy a BMW S1000RR), of which $21,000 (Rs 14 lakh, which is roughly how much a top-spec Toyota Yaris costs) is only for the oil change.

Watch the YouTube video here: