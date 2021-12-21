MARKET NEWS

English
Brian Eno, the man who composed Windows 95's start-up sound doesn't like NFTs

Brian Eno, the ambient music pioneer who composed the famous start up sound for Windows 95 thinks NFTs are, "hustlers looking for suckers."

Moneycontrol News
December 21, 2021 / 02:39 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: NME/Brian Eno)

Ambient music pioneer Brian Eno, best known for the iconic Windows 95 start up sound isn't very fond of Non Fungible Tokens (NFT) or cryptocurrency in general for that matter.

In an interview with Crypto Syllabus, Eno said, "NFTs seem to me just a way for artists to get a little piece of the action from global capitalism, our own cute little version of financialisation."

The British musician put out a number of acclaimed works within the field of ambient and electronica during the 70s and 80s, that went on to define a new genre of music. He also contributed heavily as a producer for various artists such as John Cale, Laraaji, Talking Heads, Devo, Ultravox and more. He is also in the Rock and Roll hall of fame for his tenure with the band Roxy Music.

"I’ve been approached several times to ‘make an NFT’," Eno said in the interview.

Close

"So far nothing has convinced me that there is anything worth making in that arena."

Eno said that for him, something "worth making" means something, "adds value to the world, not just to a bank account. If I had primarily wanted to make money I would have had a different career as a different kind of person. I probably wouldn’t have chosen to be an artist."

"People I like and trust are convinced they’re the best thing since sliced bread, so I wish I could have a more positive view but right now I mainly see hustlers looking for suckers," adds Eno.

You can read the whole interview here.
Tags: #Brian Eno #Microsoft #NFT #Windows 95
first published: Dec 21, 2021 02:39 pm

