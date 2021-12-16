MARKET NEWS

Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin to launch Dabangg franchise NFTs

The platform is set to unveil its NFT collection on December 30.

December 16, 2021 / 03:50 PM IST
[Image: Shutterstock]

[Image: Shutterstock]

Salman Khan-backed BollyCoin, a Bollywood-based non-fungible token (NFT) platform, has announced the launch of digital collectibles of the Dabangg franchise.

The NFT marketplace will launch the NFTs on December 30. The collection will include movie clips, posters, and stills.

“We’re excited and curious to see the audience’s response to the Dabangg NFT collection. It was one of the most requested films from our community, so we really hope to do it justice. The character and the franchise are undeniably iconic, so it’s definitely an exciting way to kick off our project,” said Kyle Lopes, Co-Founder, BollyCoin.
