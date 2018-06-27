App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2018 07:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

BMW to launch second-generation X4 in India by 2019

The new X4 is the second-generation version of the SUV, the first of which was launched in 2014

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With BMW looking to introduce more of its Sports Activity Coupe (SAV) models in India, it seems the X4 is getting ready to come here in the first half of 2019.

Reports suggest that when it does come to India, it will be imported in the form of completely knocked-down units, meaning all assemblies will take place at the company's plant in Chennai.

The new X4 is the second-generation version of the SUV, the first of which was launched in 2014. Like the X3, it is based on BMW's Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which results in weight savings of about 50 kg compared to the first-gen model.

A longer wheelbase allows for 27 mm more legroom in the rear seats and the boot capacity has increased to 525 litres, which is also expandable due to the foldable 40/20/40 split rear seats.

related news

The X4 gets the latest iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5 inch display as standard and a 10.3-inch display as an option.

At launch, the X4 will come with two engine options. The X4 xDrive30i is a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque and the xDrive30d is a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque.

Both variants will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and will get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard, which operates in conjunction with the Performance Control function.

The SUV also gets BMW's Driving Experience Control System, allowing drivers to choose between Sport, Comfort and Eco-pro modes. Launch control also comes as standard on both cars.
First Published on Jun 27, 2018 07:52 pm

tags #Auto #BMW #BMW X4 #Technology

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.