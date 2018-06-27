BMW to launch second-generation X4 in India by 2019

With BMW looking to introduce more of its Sports Activity Coupe (SAV) models in India, it seems the X4 is getting ready to come here in the first half of 2019.

Reports suggest that when it does come to India, it will be imported in the form of completely knocked-down units, meaning all assemblies will take place at the company's plant in Chennai.

The new X4 is the second-generation version of the SUV, the first of which was launched in 2014. Like the X3, it is based on BMW's Cluster Architecture (CLAR), which results in weight savings of about 50 kg compared to the first-gen model.

A longer wheelbase allows for 27 mm more legroom in the rear seats and the boot capacity has increased to 525 litres, which is also expandable due to the foldable 40/20/40 split rear seats.

The X4 gets the latest iDrive infotainment system with a 6.5 inch display as standard and a 10.3-inch display as an option.

At launch, the X4 will come with two engine options. The X4 xDrive30i is a 2-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine producing 252 hp and 350 Nm of torque and the xDrive30d is a 3-litre 6-cylinder diesel engine producing 265 hp and 620 Nm of torque.

Both variants will be mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and will get the xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard, which operates in conjunction with the Performance Control function.

The SUV also gets BMW's Driving Experience Control System, allowing drivers to choose between Sport, Comfort and Eco-pro modes. Launch control also comes as standard on both cars.